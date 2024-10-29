Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, killing man during confrontation over dog petting

SAN ANTONIO – Jordan Eaton was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man over a dog petting incident.

A jury sentenced Eaton on Tuesday, a day after he was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A 10-year sentence for the aggravated assault charge was suspended.

A judge ordered the 21-year-old community supervision that will run consecutively to the 20-year prison sentence.

A dozen of Eaton’s family members and friends urged the jury for leniency, testifying that he deserved a second chance.

Authorities said Eaton fatally shot Valentin Gonzales and shot at Gonzales’ wife, Brittany, during an altercation in December 2022.

Eaton approached Brittany to discuss concerns involving her mother and dog, but the conversation escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Cellphone footage captured one of Eaton’s dogs approaching Brittany, prompting Eaton to fire shots at her before engaging in a struggle with her husband, whom he ultimately shot twice.

During the sentencing phase, family members painted a picture of Eaton as a kind and caring individual.

“Even since he was little, he’s been very kind, friendly, and warm,” his aunt testified.

A friend described Eaton as “a solid man” and “a stand-up guy.”

Eaton’s parents extended condolences to the Gonzales family, acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

“I know this is an unfortunate situation, and I’m sorry to the family, but he’s a good person and a good human being,” said Eaton’s mother, Stell Flores.

His father, Joshua Eaton, expressed remorse, adding, “I wish I could change places with Valentin so my son could have his chance at life.”

“Nobody wins in this situation,” Joshua Eaton said, summarizing the sentiments shared by all.