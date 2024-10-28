Man found guilty of shooting, killing man over dog petting incident

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was found guilty Monday of fatally shooting another man after an argument that started when the victim’s wife petted his dog.

Jordan Eaton shot Valentin Gonzales, 28, and Brittany Gonzales during a confrontation at an apartment complex. Valentin Gonzales was fatally shot.

Eaton is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Eaton claimed self-defense in the shooting, asserting that he feared for his safety on Friday.

Eaton said he walked his dogs in the courtyard of his apartment, and a barking dog without an owner would approach his dogs a few times per week. He later found Brittany Gonzales to be the dog’s owner.

Eaton received a new puppy the day before the shooting and was excited to train it the next morning, he said.

“After a little bit of training, we started to go to the courtyard because that is what I do with all my other dogs,” Eaton said. “As I get in the courtyard, I see the group of people I had previous issues with. I tried not to acknowledge them.”

Eaton said his new puppy started to walk away, and he attempted to call it towards him.

Eaton said he told Valentin Gonzales and Brittney Gonzales not to touch his dog. He said he started arguing with Valentin Gonzales about a previous conflict while Brittany Gonzales reached out to pet his dog.

“I just wanted them to leave me alone,” Eaton said. He said he fired the first gunshot at the ground.

Eaton is accused of shooting a gun twice.

“I didn’t want to shoot nobody,” Eaton said.

Eaton said he felt something hit him on the back of his head, which was Valentin Gonzales fighting him for the gun.

Eaton could face up to life in prison. The jury will decide his punishment on Tuesday in the 437th Criminal District Court.