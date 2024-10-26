‘I was fighting for my life’: Man claims self-defense during deadly shooting over dog petting

Jordan Eaton, 21, took the stand on Wednesday for his trial for murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in an argument that began when the victim’s wife pet the man’s dog.

Jordan Eaton, who was 18 years old at the time of the 2021 shooting, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

He claimed self-defense in the shooting, asserting that he feared for his safety.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors said that Eaton shot Valentin Gonzales, 28, and his wife, Brittany, during a confrontation at their apartment complex.

Eaton said he walked his dogs in the courtyard of his apartment, and a barking dog without an owner would often approach his dogs. He eventually saw the dog with a woman, Priscilla Clark, who he believed to be the mother of Brittany.

“One evening, I was walking my dogs, and I saw Priscilla Clark yelling at the same dog I had issues with,” Eaton said. “I walked up to her, and I tried to resolve any conflict I had, and it didn’t go well. She basically ignored me.”

Eaton testified that this dog would approach his dogs a few times per week. After seeing them outside together, he later found Brittany to be the dog’s owner.

“I walked up to try to have a conversation, and I explained the previous problems I had with the dog and her mother,” Eaton said. “It was the same result as the conversation I had with her mother.”

Eaton said he received a new puppy the day before the shooting. He said he was excited to train his puppy the next morning.

“After a little bit of training, we started to go to the courtyard because that is what I do with all my other dogs,” Eaton said. “As I get in the courtyard, I see the group of people I had previous issues with. I tried to not acknowledge them.”

Eaton said his new puppy started to walk away.

“I tried to call him to me, but he was not listening,” Eaton said.

Eaton told Valentin and Brittney not to touch his dog. Eaton said he started arguing with Valentin about a previous conflict while Brittany reached to pet his dog.

“I just wanted them to leave me alone,” Eaton said. He said he fired the first shot at the ground.

“I didn’t want to shoot nobody,” Eaton said.

He said he felt something hit him on the back of his head, which was Valentin fighting him for the gun.

Eaton has been accused of firing the weapon twice, hitting Gonzales.

“I was scared, and my body kind of reacted,” Eaton said. “I was fighting for my life. I just knew someone was on top of me trying to take my gun.”

If convicted, Eaton could face up to life in prison.

The 437th Criminal District Court will have closing arguments on Monday.