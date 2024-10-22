Man on trial for fatally shooting man over dog petting

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man is on trial for murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in an argument that began when the victim’s wife pet the man’s dog.

Jordan Eaton, who was 18 years old at the time of the shooting in 2021, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Prosecutors said during opening statements Tuesday that Eaton shot Valentin Gonzales, 28, and his wife, Brittany, during a confrontation at their apartment complex.

“Is it reasonable to shoot and kill someone for petting a dog?” prosecutor Neil Cordero asked the jury.

According to prosecutors, Eaton approached the couple in the apartment courtyard, and when Brittany petted one of Eaton’s dogs, the situation escalated.

Eaton allegedly opened fire at Brittany but missed her. Valentin Gonzales reportedly fought Eaton for the gun, during which Eaton fired twice, hitting Gonzales.

The incident was recorded by a neighbor who captured the altercation on their cell phone from a nearby balcony.

Prosecutors played the video in court, which showed Brittany petting the dog just moments before the shooting.

Prosecutors also played a 911 call from Brittany’s mother, who described the scene in a panic as gunfire erupted.

“He just pulled a gun on my daughter and my son-in-law,” Brittany’s mother said in the recording. “Did you hear that? You guys get down!”

Eaton claimed self-defense in the shooting, asserting that he feared for his safety during the struggle.

If convicted, Eaton could face up to life in prison.

The trial in the 437th Criminal District Court will resume Wednesday.