Student threatened to bring explosive, shoot up Clemens High School, Schertz police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A student was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after threatening to bring an explosive and shoot up Clemens High School, the Schertz Police Department said.

Authorities said school administrators notified the high school’s resource officer, who then spoke with the student. Schertz police said the student admitted to making the threats.

Police said the student was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is considered a third-degree felony.

Schertz police confirmed that Wednesday’s arrest was unrelated to another incident on Tuesday at Clemens High School.

In the Tuesday incident, two Clemens students were arrested after officers found a gun inside a backpack on campus.

