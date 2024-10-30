Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 Clemens High School students arrested after officers discover stolen gun in backpack, police say

Officers received a tip regarding a gun inside a student’s vehicle

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Schertz, Crime
Handcuffs generic.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two Clemens High School students are facing charges after officers found a gun inside a backpack on campus, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Elbel Road after receiving a tip regarding a gun inside a student’s vehicle.

Recommended Videos

The students were located on campus after officers and school administrators began investigating, police said.

Police said one of the students had a stolen gun inside a backpack.

There were not any guns found inside the student’s vehicle.

One student was charged with weapon in prohibited places, theft of a firearm, and terroristic threat, police said.

The other student was charged with terroristic threat, police stated.

Schertz police said they are unaware of any threats to Clemens High School.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos