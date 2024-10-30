2 Clemens High School students arrested after officers discover stolen gun in backpack, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two Clemens High School students are facing charges after officers found a gun inside a backpack on campus, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Elbel Road after receiving a tip regarding a gun inside a student’s vehicle.

The students were located on campus after officers and school administrators began investigating, police said.

Police said one of the students had a stolen gun inside a backpack.

There were not any guns found inside the student’s vehicle.

One student was charged with weapon in prohibited places, theft of a firearm, and terroristic threat, police said.

The other student was charged with terroristic threat, police stated.

Schertz police said they are unaware of any threats to Clemens High School.