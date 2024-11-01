Skip to main content
Man’s body found on golf cart near North Side park identified by ME’s office

Pete Hosea Castillo, 39, died from gunshot wounds from a homicide

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found with gunshot wounds concealed on a golf cart along a trail on the North Side.

Pete Hosea Castillo, 39, was identified on Friday morning by the medical examiner. His age is unknown; however, San Antonio police estimated Castillo was 20 to 30 years old.

On Oct. 15, it was revealed that Castillo died from gunshot wounds from a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

Castillo’s body was found with gunshot wounds around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 near the Walker Ranch Park in the 12600 block of West Ave. His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the ME’s office.

A preliminary report from SAPD stated a park police officer was patrolling the North Salado Creek Greenway System behind the park when they noticed an object in a wooded area.

The officer found a golf cart wedged into some shrubbery. The passenger’s seat was holding a man’s body covered in some carpet or tarp.

At last check, police have not released any information pertaining to an arrest.

