Bexar County medical examiner confirms man found on golf cart died from gunshot wounds in homicide

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed the cause and manner of death of a man whose body was found concealed on a golf cart along a trail on the North Side.

The man’s body was found with gunshot wounds around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 near the Walker Ranch Park in the 12600 block of West Ave. His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the ME’s office.

A preliminary report from SAPD stated a park police officer was patrolling the North Salado Creek Greenway System behind the park when they noticed an object in a wooded area.

The officer found a golf cart wedged into some shrubbery. The passenger’s seat was holding a man’s body covered in some carpet or tarp.

Police said the man was 20 to 30 years old. His name has not been released.