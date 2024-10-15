Bexar County medical examiner confirms man found on golf cart died from gunshot wounds in homicide Park police officer patrolling Walker Ranch Park found the man’s concealed body Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed the cause and manner of death of a man whose body was found concealed on a golf cart along a trail on the North Side.
The man’s body was found with gunshot wounds around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 near the Walker Ranch Park in the 12600 block of West Ave. His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the ME’s office.
A preliminary report from SAPD stated a park police officer was patrolling the North Salado Creek Greenway System behind the park when they noticed an object in a wooded area.
The officer found a golf cart wedged into some shrubbery. The passenger’s seat was holding a man’s body covered in some carpet or tarp.
Police said the man was 20 to 30 years old. His name has not been released.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.