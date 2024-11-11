Skip to main content
‘It’s just a feeling that words can’t describe’: What Veterans Day means to veterans in San Antonio

Veterans, families gather at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Veterans Day ceremony

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – If you ask what Veterans Day means to veterans in San Antonio, their answers can be complex.

“It feels awesome. It’s just a feeling that words can’t describe,” said U.S. Army veteran Steve Lara.

“I think it means more than the free hot dogs and hamburgers,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Matt Scherer.

“To be with my sisters, it’s a great feeling,” said U.S. Army Veteran Rosa Diaz.

The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery held ceremonies on Veterans Day to honor the sacrifices servicemembers have made for our country while thanking them for what they’ve done for the community.

“It’s the chance to talk to people that I don’t see but once a year. Of course, I have about 12-14 people buried here and my wife and I visit them all as well,” Scherer said.

“Supporting our veterans, knowing what they stand for, and we must never forget the sacrifices that they made,” Lara said.

One of the themes from Monday’s ceremony revolved around women veterans and how they’ve contributed to the progress of the country. For Diaz, that’s a topic that hits close to home.

“The women that are here always come to these events to participate,” she said. “I want to recognize the ones that are buried here and the ones that are still surviving in the world.”

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

