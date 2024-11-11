Port SA to advance billion-dollar campus plan

Port San Antonio is taking the next step as it pursues a redevelopment plan it believes would have community and military benefit.

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Air Force has issued a request for information regarding major innovation plans that could boost Port San Antonio’s push for a billion-dollar campus to house Air Force Cyber as well as other military and civilian development.

Port officials believe it’s an indication that there is heightened interest in the campus plan leadership first unveiled five months ago.

The campus would serve as a consolidated home for the 16th Air Force. It would include new buildings that would replace outdated structures at the port and house Air Force Cyber, as well as its associated missions and partner agencies. Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach said the campus could also include non-military development that benefits businesses, workers and residents in the area.

“The concept has always been to bring other people to the table,” he said.

The cost to develop such a campus could approach roughly $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion — or about half what the federal government would spend if it oversaw such a project, Perschbach said. Port officials plan to respond to the RFI with a more detailed version of its original and unsolicited plan by January.

