BCSO releases dashcam footage of deputy striking pedestrian with patrol vehicle during chase

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage of the moment a deputy struck a pedestrian with a patrol vehicle amid a high-speed chase.

BCSO Patrol Deputy Benjamin Jaramillo, 57, accidentally hit the pedestrian on Sept. 7, 2024, at the Eisenhauer Road and the Interstate 35 northbound access road intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before the accident, Jaramillo, a two-year veteran of the BCSO, noticed a Dodge Charger pass him without a front license plate, BCSO said.

Jaramillo pulled behind the Dodge Charger and found that the vehicle had a temporary license plate.

Jaramillo believed the temporary license plate was fake after checking it twice and finding no information, the sheriff’s office said.

As Jaramillo attempted to pull over the driver of the Dodge Charger, the driver eventually sped off, which initiated a pursuit, BCSO stated.

The chase continued down Eisenhauer Road, approaching I-35.

The driver of the Dodge Charger turned onto the I-35 access road. However, Jaramillo lost control of his vehicle and struck a pedestrian standing on a concrete island near the intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Jaramillo helped the pedestrian until officials with the San Antonio Fire Department arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In accordance with BCSO policies, Jaramillo was placed on administrative leave before being placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues, BCSO said.