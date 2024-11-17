‘It’s San Antonio at its core’: Empty Bowls event brings artists together to help the homeless

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, SAMMinistries brought together local artists, restaurants, musicians, and the San Antonio community to host its 24th annual Empty Bowls.

The event, held in cities around the country, aims to raise funds and awareness for homeless issues in America.

"We want to think about individuals who are oftentimes left behind, folks who are often invisible. And so by bringing together art, culture, and music right into this space, it’s San Antonio, right?“ said Nikisha Baker, the CEO and President of SAMMinistries. “It’s San Antonio at its core.”

The event had more than 1,000 bowls made of clay, glass, wood, ceramics, and other materials on display for the public to purchase. Once they did, people were able to try soups from restaurants across the city.

"If we can get folks in our community to understand that individuals experiencing homelessness are mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers. And however we can do that, is that bringing about change? The change that we want to see for our community?" Baker continued.

One of those artists, Maria Gould, has been working and teaching with pottery for years. She says this event is regularly one that makes her students excited to help.

“It takes a lot of work to put these together, but everybody, they do it for this, you know,” she said. “It’s not like I have to make bowls for empty bowls, you know, like, I get to do it.”

Gould says she encourages other artists to donate their work to the event and take pride in the work being done to help people in San Antonio.

“When you think about a bowl, you automatically think about soup. And so it just is kind of a no-brainer putting the two of them together," she continued.

Louie Gutierrez, a ceramics teacher at Jefferson High School, used to make bowls when he was a student for the event. Now, as a teacher, he encourages his other students to do the same.

“It’s always fun taking their projects and giving back to the community," he said. “I think it’s important for the students to realize that their art can have an impactful meaning.”

One of those Jefferson students, Ava Ritchie, said they’re starting to get into pottery. While they haven’t made a bowl yet, they’ve taken a lot of inspiration from the art.

“It’s really nice to see what other ideas are like over there and the bends that they had over here," Ritchie said.

SAMMinistries is using the event to prepare for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

