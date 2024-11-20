Skip to main content
Local News

Meet Oakland Estates’ local treasure and champion of preservation

For decades, Sue Snyder has fought to maintain neighborhood’s country-like feel

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Know My Neighborhood, Oakland Estates, Northwest Side, San Antonio, Nature
Oakland Estates’ rural vibe is intentional. (Henry Keller, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Some people are so involved in their community that they become synonymous with it. In Oakland Estates, that person is Sue Snyder.

Snyder is a book of knowledge. If you have a question about Oakland Estates, she‘s a safe resource.

Snyder‘s lived in the neighborhood for about 40 years, but that‘s not why she’s considered the neighborhood “expert.”

Sue Snyder. (KSAT)

For the past 20 years, she’s fulfilled most of the leadership positions for the Oakland Estates Neighborhood Association, except for treasurer.

“I‘m trying to retire because of health reasons ... I’ve done everything,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the association’s mission is aimed at preserving Oakland Estates’ rural aesthetic and natural beauty.

KSAT noticed a tall Mountain Laurel plant that Snyder said blooms beautifully in the spring.

“We are very much about native plans, keeping things natural,” Snyder said.

As long as you‘re within the neighborhood’s borders, you can‘t help but feel at ease, surrounded by so much nature.

That’s intentional.

“We’ve been managing to keep (properties) to a one-acre minimum,” she said.

Over the years, Snyder and her neighbors have also turned down several proposals to add apartment complexes and businesses to the neighborhood.

“It’s the traffic ... noise, just the density,” Snyder said. “We have fought for a few of our stop signs. We’ve had to fight for no curbs, no sidewalks.”

Indeed, the neighborhood is mostly curbless and lacks sidewalks, something Snyder said even joggers appreciate, since it adds to the area’s “country aesthetic.”

Despite her success at helping keep Oakland Estates the way it is, Snyder told KSAT she and her neighbors have also been on the losing end of some fights.

“The city has come in with ideas, making (all neighborhoods) the same, the city all the same. They put up street lights without us asking about it ... we were led astray by the city officials about how mandatory they were. They‘re mandatory ... they’re required,” Snyder explained.

When KSAT asked how she picks her battles, she replied, “You have to know what you can fight.”

And Snyder’s next “fight” is over a construction project on Southwell Road.

“Our concern is that they want to make that into a four-lane road that will carry that walk. Cut off that big chunk of where the school is ... that’s very doable for them, but it will ruin our neighborhood,” Snyder said.

Although Snyder said she wants to step back from her duties with the neighborhood association, it’s apparent she’ll find a way to stay heavily involved in what happens at Oakland Estates.

“I guess unrealistically, I hope that old age will way outlast me and be here a long time,” she said. “But, you know, if it doesn‘t...it‘s about the people. It’s going to be up to (them). What do they want? What do they feel is necessary? What are they willing to fight for?”

The latest episode of “Know My Neighborhood” airs at 6 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the episode on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus, KSAT’s YouTube page, and all other KSAT digital platforms.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

