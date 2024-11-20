Skip to main content
Oakland Estates residents resist city sprawl, fight for ‘country with convenience’

Latest episode of ‘Know My Neighborhood’ will air at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content and Coverage

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Know My Neighborhood, Oakland Estates, Northwest Side, San Antonio, Growth
SAN ANTONIO – City sprawl surrounds this tiny triangle of a neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Oakland Estates is named for the numerous oak trees that line this area, which sits along Huebner Road, not far from the Medical Center, Interstate 10 and Babcock Road.

Lottie Millsaps has lived here since 1957. She is one of many who have fought to preserve this neighborhood and slow progress.

In many neighborhoods, curbs, sidewalks and streetlamps are desired. In Oakland Estates, they’re shunned.

How long can residents fight to keep this area, as Millsaps puts it, “country with convenience”?

In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” the 94-year-old Millsaps and her neighbors explain what makes this neighborhood unique. They also discuss the challenges of dealing with development, the City of San Antonio and Mother Nature.

Can trees, acre lots and diverse homes continue to thrive in a modern metro area? Yes, according to these neighbors.

Explore Oakland Estates with us in this episode of “Know My Neighborhood.”

The latest episode of “Know My Neighborhood” airs at 6 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the episode on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus, KSAT’s YouTube page, and all other KSAT digital platforms.

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

