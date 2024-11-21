San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years for receiving child pornography from girl’s mother in Wisconsin

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Monday for a child pornography offense that the judge called “deplorable and despicable.”

Bobby E. Matjeka, 43, of San Antonio, will also spend 15 years on supervised release and must register as a sex offender under state and federal law.

Court records say Matjeka met a woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, online and encouraged her to send him sexually explicit images of her young daughter.

Homeland Security Investigations said Matjeka and the girl’s mother messaged for a year online about the rape and sexual abuse of the woman’s children. The man then made plans to install hidden cameras around the woman’s home to view the abuse remotely.

HSI agents arrested Matjeka in collaboration with the San Antonio Police Department on the South Side on April 10.