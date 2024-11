San Antonio – The weather is great for getting the kids outdoors, so Bexar County mom Samantha Ruiz set out to find some kid-friendly parks to visit.

Here are her suggestions: Orsinger Park on Huebner Road has a trail for kids to walk on. Raymond Rimkus Park and the Landa Library playground are also nearby.

She’s also excited to visit the Mitchell’s Landing playground on the North Side, which opens Nov 30.

You can follow Ruiz on Instagram at @BexarMom.