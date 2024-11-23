Man tased and accused of assaulting San Antonio police officers faces multiple felonies, jail records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was tased and is accused of assaulting multiple San Antonio police officers is in the process of being bonded out of jail.

Joshua Mendoza, 28, was arrested Friday and later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Mendoza was involved in a minor crash that happened amid the traffic backup following a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday morning near U.S. Highway 281 and Roosevelt Avenue.

Witnesses told KSAT on Friday that the second crash happened after a group of teenagers attempted to get around the traffic from the initial deadly crash.

They also said Mendoza, who was involved in the second crash, tried to talk to the group of teenagers.

It is unclear what happened in the moments after that since SAPD and witnesses at the scene have told KSAT two different versions of the story.

It is also unclear what happened to the teenagers at the scene after Mendoza attempted to talk to them.

SAPD said officers got Mendoza “out of the vehicle” and that he “began to fight with officers.” The department also alleged that Mendoza “assaulted multiple officers.”

However, witnesses at the scene told KSAT on Friday that Mendoza did not fight the officers.

According to witnesses’ video shared with KSAT and confirmed by SAPD, officers tased Mendoza before they took him into custody.

Jail records indicate that Mendoza is facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer, which is considered a second-degree felony.

A Bexar County judge set Mendoza’s bond at $15,000 per charge or $30,000 total.

SAPD sent the following statement on Friday regarding its altercation with Mendoza.

“There was a separate accident in the vicinity of the major accident in which the suspect in that accident attempted to flee the scene while officers were conducting their investigation. Officers stopped the suspect and were able to get him out of the vehicle; however, the suspect began to fight with officers and assaulted multiple officers. The officers then deployed their taser at the suspect and took him into custody. Hope this helps.”

Authorities said the case is an active and ongoing investigation.

