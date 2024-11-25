Medina County woman accepts plea deal, 18-year prison sentence in 2004 death of her baby daughter

Maricela V. Frausto, 44, of Hondo was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with her newborn daughter's death on 2004.

HONDO, Texas – The 2004 case of a newborn girl’s death came to a close Monday when a Medina County woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

According to a news release, Maricela Frausto, of Hondo, admitted responsibility for her role in the death of “Baby Hope Medina,” whose lifeless body was found abandoned by a rancher on a desolate county road on Sept. 20, 2004.

Frausto was arrested and charged with capital murder in November 2023. She could have faced a longer prison sentence but accepted a lesser charge of manslaughter as part of the plea agreement that resulted in the 18-year sentence.

“The day Baby Hope was found, she became a part of us, a reminder of our duty to stand for the innocent and the voiceless. For 20 years, investigators have carried the weight of that promise. Today, with this conviction, that promise is fulfilled. While no sentence can undo the pain caused by this tragedy, today’s plea ensures accountability and resolution in this deeply emotional case” Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said.

The case was unsolved for nearly 20 years until advances in forensic technology and persistent investigative work led to Frausto’s arrest.

“The challenges of prosecuting any case only increase with the passage of time. Getting justice in a cold case two decades later is critically important for the members of our community,” Medina County District Attorney Mark Haby said. “While memories fade and witnesses become unavailable, the miraculous advancement of forensic science made it possible for this case to be brought at all. Today’s sentence sends a clear message to the community: no matter how much time passes before a crime is solved, our office and its law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to make sure some measure of justice can be achieved.”

A gravestone shows where "Baby Hope Medina" is buried at a Hondo cemetery.

An autopsy showed the girl was born alive, according to The Doe Network. However, it is unknown if she died before she was placed in the brush.

Her body showed no signs of trauma, and she was reportedly abandoned within six hours of being found.

She was never identified, and she was buried in Hondo.