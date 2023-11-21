Arrest made 19 years after baby girl’s body found in Medina County

HONDO, Texas – An arrest was made Monday night in connection with the 2004 Baby Hope Medina cold case.

Maricela V. Frausto, 44, of Hondo, has been charged with capital murder-person under 10 years of age, according to Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown.

Frausto is the biological mother of the baby who was found dead by a rancher along County Road 448, north of Hondo in Medina County on Sept. 20, 2004.

Frausto’s bond was set at $1 million and she will be monitored by GPS, Brown said in a news release.

“The day this sweet little perfect baby girl was discovered, she was etched in the hearts and minds of all the Officers involved and soon after the community,” Brown said. “That night on that county road, she was named, ‘Baby Hope’ with ‘Hope’ and a prayer that we would find who was responsible for this horrible, horrible crime.”

“A promise was made that day to never forget and to never give up. Since that day, that promise was never broken,” Brown added.

A rancher found her body in some brush along the road.

An autopsy showed the girl was born alive, according to The Doe Network. However, it is unknown if she died before she was placed in the brush.

Her body showed no signs of trauma, and she was reportedly abandoned within six hours of being found.

She was never identified, and she was buried in Hondo.