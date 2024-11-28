Avoid feeding pets these harmful foods on Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – But if they have severe gastrointestinal problems, then see a veterinarian.

One of the foods to avoid is stuffing because it contains a lot of ingredients, like onions, garlic and chives that could be bad for dogs.

“It’s a common pitfall. A lot of people don’t know. There are some certainly some surprising ingredients that you’re going to want to avoid, particularly for your dogs. And it’s so preventable,” Shannon said. “Grapes and raisins, yeasted dough, chocolate, of course, nutmeg also poses a risk sometimes for dogs. And then, of course, alcohol.”

Shannon said if your pet ingests any foods on the danger list, watch them and see how they are doing a few days later. For mild symptoms, simply feed them bland foods for a few days. But if they have severe gastrointestinal problems, then see a veterinarian.

“I definitely want to see your dog. If they have completely refused three meals in a row or having bloody diarrhea or diarrhea, that’s lasted longer than about 36 hours. Or if we’re actively vomiting,” Shannon said.

Similar precautions need to be taken for cats, but Shannon said to also be on the lookout for any plants that felines might ingest.

The ASPCA has a list of foods your pet should avoid, and a Poison Control Hotline to call, just in case, at 888-426-4435.