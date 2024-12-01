3 teenagers arrested, charged with robbery after stealing vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three teenagers were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to an area near Glendale Avenue and Prosperity Drive on the West Side just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of a robbery.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, three teenagers had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint by multiple people.

The ages of the victims were 17, 18 and 19.

During the robbery, the 18-year-old was pistol-whipped in the head and the 17-year-old’s purse was taken, police said.

After police had given a description of the vehicle over their radios, nearby officers stopped the vehicle on the 1200 block of Old Historic Highway 90, the report said.

Three suspects, ranging from ages 16 to 17, were inside the stolen vehicle. Officers located a stolen firearm inside the vehicle, according to the report.

All three suspects were booked for aggravated robbery, police said.

The victim, who was pistol-whipped, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.