Thanksgiving Day murders add to already violent year in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A Thanksgiving Day shooting in which two people were killed and two others were wounded adds to an already violent year in San Antonio.

The violence Thursday morning happened at a home in the 600 block of Potomac Street.

Bexar County identified the two men who were killed as La Vontay Drummer-Simms, 24, and Devin Lavalais, 27.

The two survivors were hospitalized.

In a briefing shortly after the shootings, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that all four victims had spent the previous day and night at the home.

He said a fifth person in the home, later identified as Michael Moore, 20, fired the shots for some reason as he was leaving the scene.

Officers quickly arrested Moore nearby and said he admitted to being the shooter.

“All the individuals involved in this incident knew each other, including the shooter,” McManus told reporters. “That’s all I can tell you now. We don’t know any more about a motive or what they were doing.”

As of Monday morning, not much had changed when it came to understanding what led to the violence.

A spokesman with SAPD said the investigation was ongoing, and no new details were being released.

KSAT 12 News attempted to speak with several neighbors, but all said off-camera that they did not want to get involved.

Morris, meanwhile, is facing serious charges, including capital murder involving multiple victims. He is being held at the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling more than $500,000.

The deaths bring the number of homicides in San Antonio so far this year to 121, according to SAPD.

The police department’s data showed at this time last year, there had been 147 homicides, and for all of 2023, the total was 164.