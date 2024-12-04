Final Rock ‘n’ Roll running weekend in San Antonio: What to know about forecast, street closures, routes

Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – This year marks the final act for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio.

The festivities start with an expo on Friday and continue with a 5K and 10K on Saturday and a half-marathon and full-marathon on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, running events in San Antonio, but it will leave the Alamo City after this year. Its replacement, the locally organized San Antonio Marathon, will have its inaugural race on Dec. 7, 2025.

>>San Antonio Marathon, organized locally, will replace Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in 2025

But before we tune out of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series era, here’s a guide on what to know for athletes participating in the races this weekend.

Routes and start times

The 5K and 10K start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The half-marathon and marathon start at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The times are subject to change.

Contrary to recent years, the 5K and 10K will not start near Sunset Station. Instead, the courses start on downtown’s west end, at Milam Park at West Houston and North Santa Rosa streets.

Both routes head east along Houston, then north along Highway 37, and then northwest on Jones Avenue. The 5K route then travels back to Travis Park while the 10K route goes north of downtown to San Antonio College and then to Travis Park.

The finish line for both races is at Travis Park.

Similar to last year, the start line for the half-marathon and marathon is at City Hall on South Flores Street between West Commerce and Dolorsa. Runners and walkers will head up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races will enter Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and wind through the base for three miles.

The half-marathon course will head back downtown, while the marathon course will head to the East and Southeast Sides before going back west to downtown.

Both races will end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively. The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

The time limits for the 5K and 10K races are one and two hours, respectively.

Forecast

Many folks will be lacing up around the Alamo City for the last year of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. And even though it’s too early to provide hour-by-hour specifics for runners, it is looking like rain and cooler weather are likely this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS:

5K & 10K SATURDAY: Damp and chilly for the 5K and 10K races. Temperatures will be near 50°.

HALF & FULL MARATHON SUNDAY: Lingering rain in the morning, clearing by noon. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY: The forecast is subject to change because of the unknown strength and speed of a rain-making, low-pressure system.

Read the latest forecast here.

Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend starts with the expo

Before runners head to the start line, they will need to go to the expo to pick up their bibs and other swag.

The Heath and Fitness Expo will be at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, like in previous years.

The expo will be open from noon-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

To find your bib number before visiting the expo, click here. Runners must also show valid proof of identification, like a driver’s license, state ID, or passport.

Click here for more information on the expo.

Street closures

Dozens of streets along the 5K, 10K, marathon, and half-marathon courses will be closed on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

On Saturday, the majority of the closures start at 7 a.m.

On Sunday, the majority of closures will be in place between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis.

Parking

No parking — metered or free — will be allowed on the streets along the course. Participants can get a discount on parking when using SpotHero, a parking reservations app. For more information, click here.

On Saturday, parking will be available at a city lot at Interstate 35, S. Pecos/La Trinidad between Martin and Commerce Streets.

On Sunday, free parking will be available at:

City Lot - IH35 - S. Pecos / La Trinidad between Martin and Commerce

UTSA Lots D3 and D4 - S Pecos / La Trinidad between San Fernando and Guadalupe St.

UTSA Durango Lot - S Pecos / La Trinidad south of Cesar Chavez

Municipal Lot - 401 S. Frio St at Cesar Chavez

To see a map of city-owned parking garages, click here.

After-race entertainment

On Sunday, there will be entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m.

DJ Cable and Tom Yankton are among the performers. The festival is free and open to the public.

Perks for runners

Runners can cash in on a variety of perks, like discounts on coffee, beer and food. There is also a discount for tickets to three upcoming Spurs games.

For more information, click here.

Outdoors with KSAT More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Related KSAT coverage: