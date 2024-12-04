Where Rock ‘n’ Roll runners can get discounts at downtown San Antonio restaurants, bars this weekend

Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Runners participating in the final San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can enjoy a few perks in their preparation and celebration.

Participants can visit various local restaurants and bars by presenting proof of registration for some discounts, according to the Rock ‘n’ Roll’s website.

Proof of registration to the race includes bringing a medal, bib, or confirmation of the race.

The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the west end of downtown, and the half-marathon and marathon races are expected to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

>> Here’s an early look at the forecast for the San Antonio Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series

Here are the following locations where participants can get local perks:

Best Quality Daughter: Participants can enjoy 15% off purchases between Dec. 6-8.

Casa Catrina San Antonio: Enjoy 20% off food purchases between Dec. 6-8.

Crockett Tavern: The restaurant will offer 20% off food purchases between Dec. 6-8.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana: When runners show proof of registration to a manager, they will receive the restaurant’s special “Chef’s Treat” between Dec. 6-8. The offer is only a dine-in special. Reservations can be made online.

Elsewhere Texas: Runners can enjoy 10% off drinks between Dec. 6-8.

Howl at the Moon: Enjoy live music and drinks with free admission to Howl at the Moon from Dec. 6-8.

MadDogs British Pub: People can score 20% off food purchases from Dec. 6-8.

Man Overboard Brewing Co.: Participants can receive $5 pints all day between Dec.7-8.

On the Bend Oyster Bar and Cigar Lounge: On the Bend will offer 20% off on food purchases from Dec. 6-8.

Pink Shark: Get a complimentary 12 oz draft beer from Dec. 6-8.

Prost River Walk Patio & Alchemy Bar: Runners can take advantage of 20% off food purchases from Dec. 6-8.

Roadmap Brewing Co: Participants can get $2 off pints from Dec. 6-8.

San Antonio Museum of Art: Runners can get $2 off general admission from Dec. 6-8. This deal is not valid with any other SAMA offer.

San Antonio Spurs: Score a discount for the Dec. 5, Dec. 6, or Dec. 8 Spurs games. The discounted rate will provide access to pre-game courtside experiences, which will allow runners to come in early and watch both teams prepare for the games.

Sore Loser: Runner’s choice for a free 10 oz draft beer between Dec. 6-8.

Southwest Elixirs: Participants will receive a 10% discount to use to try the custom protein marathon smoothie between Dec. 6-8.

On Sunday, there will be entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m.

DJ Cable and Tom Yankton are among the performers. The festival is free and open to the public.

