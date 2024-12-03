Here’s an early look at the forecast for the San Antonio Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series

It'll be chilly and damp Saturday for the 5k and 10k. Rain may linger into the start of the half and full marathons Sunday before clearing

Many folks will be lacing up around the Alamo City for the last year of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. And even though it’s too early to provide hour-by-hour specifics for runners, it is looking like rain and cooler weather are likely this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

KEY POINTS:

5K & 10K SATURDAY: Damp and chilly for the 5K and 10K races. Temperatures will be near 50°.

HALF & FULL MARATHON SUNDAY: Lingering rain in the morning, clearing by noon. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY: The forecast is subject to change because of the unknown strength and speed of a rain-making, low-pressure system.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A low pressure system will keep rain in the forecast this weekend (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A rain-making low-pressure system will move into Texas ahead of the weekend, keeping things cloudy and cool. It will also bring increased rain chances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. That rain could put a damper on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series this weekend, depending on the speed, strength, and position of the low.

For now, we can forecast that it will likely be chilly and damp Saturday with lingering rain possible early Sunday morning as the half- and full-marathons kick off.

The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Milam Park, and the half-marathon and marathon races are expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.

Because the position of the low is so important for rainfall timing, we need to keep tabs on the forecast and adjust as needed. We will keep you posted!

FOR THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION, VISIT THE KSAT WEATHER PAGE.