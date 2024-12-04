Traffic stop leads to five arrests, seizure of drugs, sheriff’s office says

Left to right: Mercedes Martinez, Juan Ortiz, Angelina Alvarado, and Hernan Castillo were arrested for being involved in a drug bust that happened on the West Side on Nov. 29.

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop led to a chase, five people arrested, and the seizure of drugs in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Ceralvo Street on Nov. 22 for a vehicle driven by Angelina Alvarado, 23.

Recommended Videos

BCSO said the chase ended after Alvarado crashed into a fence five blocks away from the initiated traffic stop.

Mercedes Martinez, 22, who was with Alvarado, attempted to run and discard a blue backpack, authorities said.

Deputies said the backpack contained 10 ounces of methamphetamine.

BCSO said deputies conducted another traffic stop in the area for a vehicle associated with Alvarado and Martinez.

BCSO said the driver, Hernan Castillo, 40, allegedly had three active warrants, including failure to identify, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance.

After the traffic stop, investigators then searched a home in the 2400 Block of Ruiz Street and found over two pounds of methamphetamine and 34 grams of heroin, BCSO said.

Juan Ortiz, 51, and Joyce Guerra, who occupied the home, were also arrested without incident, BCSO said.

Alvarado faces an evading in a motor vehicle charge, while Martinez faces evading an arrest/detention and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance over 200 grams charge.

Ortiz faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance over 400 grams and another charge for intent to distribute under 200 grams.

Investigators seized three pounds of crystal meth and 34 grams of heroin in total, BCSO said.