KSAT Connect: Share your holiday photos, videos

Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Close up of a decorated Christmas tree. Photo courtesy of Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash. (Unsplash)

The 2024 holiday season is moving fast, and we want to see all the moments you are sharing with your family and friends.

Whether you went to the Krampus parade, or you are waiting for St. Nick, share your photos on KSAT Connect!

Check out what KSAT Insiders are sharing below.

Lily Belle under the tree seems surprised that I caught her under there. All I can say is “Chick better not try anything crazy”

Humble
Trees for Sale 🎄
@KimmyAnn84

Houston
At the JW Marriott enjoying larger than life exhibits from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. All exhibits are made of ice! It's was so cold (9° F), but worth it.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

San Antonio
Rosé is patiently waiting for Santa Paws.
Schnauzer Mom

Willis
A Good start …but there’s much more work to be done 🎄🧗‍♂️
caskey

San Antonio
This child is not a demon. She only looks like one because Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to an end.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

San Antonio
Texas Rivalries
Doomsday8611

San Antonio
No demonic portals to hell here. Just a bunch of folks in costumes having a great time.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

San Antonio
Christmas Season has begun at Santellan’s wonderland!
Shana Santellan

Tomball
Needed a cold plunge after decorating for the Christmas
DWilkins

Bobville
Decorated my truck this year. The " little red truck hauling a Christmas tree"
lapointe

San Antonio

