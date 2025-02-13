Looking for long-term love? San Antonio Pets Alive! offers Valentine’s Day special

SAN ANTONIO – Tired of relationships that aren’t working out? Looking for a long-term commitment?

As a part of its Valentine’s Day special, San Antonio Pets Alive! said finding a “fur”-ever companion may be easier than before.

The nonprofit’s Valentine’s Day special will take place at the following three locations:

Rescue Center — Building 1 (4710 State Highway 151; San Antonio, TX 78227)

Marbach Medical Care & Adoption Center (9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109; San Antonio, TX 78245)

Petco Love Adoption Center (6001 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 103; San Antonio, TX 78238)

KSAT interviewed SAPA Director of Community Engagement Justine Grier about the event.

KSAT: What is this special about?

Grier: “We do have a waived adoption fee special with a monetary donation of the adopter’s choice starting on Feb. 14th through 16th (which) includes all puppies, dogs, cats and kittens.”

KSAT: What makes a forever puppy, dog, or kitten a great Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one or for the family?

Grier: “Because they just have so much love to give, unconditional love. A pet just gives unconditional love. They are just so thankful once they are rescued in their forever home.”

KSAT: What medical services does the pet come with?

Grier: “All pets are spayed and neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all appropriate vaccines and also flea and tick prevention and heartworm prevention.”

KSAT: How is this a lifetime commitment?

Grier. “Exactly. It’s a very long time (sic) commitment for sure. Our pet adoption counselors make sure and try to set their owners up for success. If someone is not ready for a long-term commitment, we are in need of foster families, as well.”

KSAT: A popular pet microchipping company in Texas shut down earlier this week. Does SAPA work with that company?

Grier: “No. We are not associated with that microchip company. We use 24PetWatch for all our microchips. You get automatically registered, and it’s free for adopters, as well.”

