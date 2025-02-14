Volaris launches nonstop flights from San Antonio to Morelia, San Luis Potosi starting July 5

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport is expanding its flight options to Mexico with new nonstop routes to Morelia and San Luis Potosi on Volaris starting this summer.

Jesus Saenz, director of airport for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department, emphasized the need for more routes to Mexico and their benefits.

“Expansion throughout Mexico continues to be a priority for us at SAT,” Saenz said. “These new flights will facilitate visits to family and friends and support business connections and tourism.”

Flights to Morelia will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting July 5.

Departures from San Antonio are scheduled for 6:49 p.m., with arrival in Morelia at 7:39 p.m.

The return flights will leave Morelia at 9 a.m. and arrive in San Antonio at 11:52 a.m.

The San Luis Potosi flights will also run three times weekly on the same days starting July 5.

They will depart San Antonio at 1:14 p.m. and land in San Luis Potosi at 1:43 p.m.

The return flights will take off from San Luis Potosi at 2:48 p.m., arriving in San Antonio at 5:16 p.m.

Jacob Tyler, air service administrator for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department, highlighted the growth in the airport’s service to Mexico.

“Pre-pandemic, SAT offered nonstop service to just four destinations in Mexico,” Tyler said. “With today’s announcement, the airport now offers service to nine cities across five airline partners.”

Volaris also offers nonstop flights from SAT to Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

