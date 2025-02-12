San Antonio International Airport allows families to reunite at airline gates with new program

SAN ANTONIO – So long to quick goodbyes at the curb of San Antonio International Airport.

A new program that went into effect Tuesday evening allows some non-ticketed people to move past security and head for the airline gates.

People who hope to greet loved ones or see them off will be able to use the new SAT PASS. However, the airport will issue only about 50 per day.

Anyone interested will have to apply at least 24 hours in advance to qualify for the pass.

Once a background check is completed, applicants will be given a QR code which they will have to show to TSA agents along with a valid government ID.

“It’s just a neat way of spending more time with the people that you really want to spend time with,” said Tonya Hope, public relations manager for the airport.

Hope said the program is reminiscent of the days before the Sept. 11 attacks when passengers and non-passengers were able to move about airports more freely.

“I still remember going with my parents,” Hope said. “People are very excited, and we knew they would be excited because we really listened to the community and listened to travelers.”

While the program is new to San Antonio airport travelers, Hope said a handful of other airports across the country have similar programs.

With the 24-hour requirement for applicants, it was not clear how many people had already applied for the pass on Wednesday, Hope said.

While applications must be submitted in advance, Hope said there is no need to wait until the last minute. Anyone can apply at any point before the 24-hour window.

People at the airport on Wednesday morning were encouraged by the new program.

“It adds to the bonding with family, just that excitement. Being able to see your loved ones,” said Ramiro Sanchez, who was waiting in the baggage claim area for relatives to arrive from Mexico City.

Both Sanchez and his wife, Alejandra, remember when airport gate reunions were commonplace.

“We used to love it because we used to pick up a lot of our family members,” said Alejandra Sanchez. “It was the best.”

Terrie Seybold, who was also waiting at baggage claim for her daughter, said she’d rather not have to go through security, but she likes the idea of being there for loved ones.

“It’s always exciting to meet them coming off the plane as opposed to waiting until they finally figure out where their baggage is,” Seybold said.

The entire concept is foreign to Andrew Samuel. At 18 years old, he has never experienced anything but curbside goodbyes.

“I think that’s great,” Samuel said of the new program. “I think that’s definitely something that should be a thing,”

For more information on the SAT PASS, click here.

