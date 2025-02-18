Where to stay warm in San Antonio: Overnight shelters, hotline available for residents

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio braces for a strong cold front, city leaders are preparing to implement their weather response plan.
Your KSAT Weather Authority predicts that temperatures will start to drop around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the front moves through the area. By 10 p.m., temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s.
A city spokesperson told KSAT that the current forecast has prompted the city to activate a Level 1 response, which includes opening overnight shelters and daytime warming centers.
Overnight shelters
Beginning Tuesday night, the city and its nonprofit partners will offer 465 spaces in overnight shelters for individuals seeking a warm refuge from the cold.
Individuals in need of a place to stay are encouraged to contact the city’s Community Connection Hotline at 210-207-1799. The hotline opened on Tuesday.
When you call, stay on the line and someone will be able to help direct you to the resources you may need, including transportation to the overnight shelter and housing for pets.
The city will provide a ride at any time of day to overnight shelters.
For those planning to stay at an overnight shelter and want to take their pets with them, the pets will be able to stay but will be placed in kennels provided by Animal Care Services.
Libraries, centers open during the day
City libraries, senior and community centers serve as warming centers and are open during their respective normal operating hours.
The following centers and libraries are listed as “Places to Stay Warm” by the city:
- Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center: 8353 Culebra Road
- Bazan Branch Library: 2200 W. Commerce Street
- Bob Ross Senior Center: 2219 Babcock Road
- Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road
- Carver Branch Library: 3350 E. Commerce Street
- Central Library: 600 Soledad Street
- Claude Black Community Center (District 2): 2805 E. Commerce Street
- Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Road
- Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Boulevard
- Commanders House Adult and Senior Center: 622 S. Flores Street
- Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road
- Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Boulevard
- Cuellar Community Center: 5626 San Fernando Street
- Dawson Community Center: 2500 E. Commerce Street
- Denver Heights Community Center: 300 Porter Street
- District 2 Senior Center: 1751 S. WW White Road
- District 5 Senior Center: 2701 S. Presa Street
- Doris Griffin Senior Center: 6157 NW Loop 410
- Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Road
- Forest Hills Branch Library: 5245 Ingram Road
- Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center: 1226 NW 18th Street
- Garza Community Center: 1450 Mira Vista
- Gill Community Center: 7902 Westshire Drive
- Granados Adult and Senior Center: 500 Freiling Drive
- Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood Street
- Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive
- Hamilton Community Center: 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Harlandale Community Center: 301 Sussex Avenue
- Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
- Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive
- Landa Branch Library: 233 Bushnell Avenue
- Lions Field Adult & Senior Citizens Center: 2809 Broadway Street
- Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park
- Mccreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada Street
- Melendrez Community Center: 5909 W. Commerce Street
- Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road
- Miller’s Pond Community Center: 6075 Old Pearsall Road
- Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Avenue
- Normoyle Community Center & Senior Center: 700 Culberson Avenue
- Northeast Senior Center: 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive
- Palm Heights Community Center: 1201 W. Malone Avenue
- Pan American Branch Library: 1122 W. Pyron Avenue
- Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak
- Quintero Community Center: 3100 Hiawatha Drive
- Ramirez Community Center: 1011 Gillette Boulevard
- Robinette Community Center: 1423 S. Ellison Drive
- San Juan Community Center: 2307 S. Calaveras Street
- San Pedro Branch Library: 1315 San Pedro Avenue
- Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 U.S. Highway 87 E
- Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Road
- South San Community Center: 2031 Quintana Road
- Southside Lions Senior Center: 3303 Pecan Valley Drive
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks Drive
- Tobin at Oakwell Branch Library: 4134 Harry Wurzbach Road
- Walker Ranch Senior Center: 835 W. Rhapsody Drive
- Ward Community Center: 435 E. Sunshine Drive
- West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center: 1226 NW 18th Street
- Westfall Branch Library: 6111 Rosedale Court
- Willie M. Cortez Senior Center: 5512 SW Military Drive
- Woodard Community Center: 1011 Locke Street
- Yates Community Center: 568 Rasa Drive
To find the nearest place to stay warm and other cold weather-related information, call 311 or go to the city’s designated webpage SA.GOV/ColdWeather.