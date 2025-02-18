Where to stay warm in San Antonio: Overnight shelters, hotline available for residents

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio braces for a strong cold front, city leaders are preparing to implement their weather response plan.

Your KSAT Weather Authority predicts that temperatures will start to drop around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the front moves through the area. By 10 p.m., temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s.

Recommended Videos

A city spokesperson told KSAT that the current forecast has prompted the city to activate a Level 1 response, which includes opening overnight shelters and daytime warming centers.

Overnight shelters

Beginning Tuesday night, the city and its nonprofit partners will offer 465 spaces in overnight shelters for individuals seeking a warm refuge from the cold.

Individuals in need of a place to stay are encouraged to contact the city’s Community Connection Hotline at 210-207-1799. The hotline opened on Tuesday.

When you call, stay on the line and someone will be able to help direct you to the resources you may need, including transportation to the overnight shelter and housing for pets.

The city will provide a ride at any time of day to overnight shelters.

For those planning to stay at an overnight shelter and want to take their pets with them, the pets will be able to stay but will be placed in kennels provided by Animal Care Services.

Libraries, centers open during the day

City libraries, senior and community centers serve as warming centers and are open during their respective normal operating hours.

The following centers and libraries are listed as “Places to Stay Warm” by the city:

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center : 8353 Culebra Road

Bazan Branch Library : 2200 W. Commerce Street

Bob Ross Senior Center : 2219 Babcock Road

Brook Hollow Branch Library : 530 Heimer Road

Carver Branch Library : 3350 E. Commerce Street

Central Library : 600 Soledad Street

Claude Black Community Center (District 2) : 2805 E. Commerce Street

Cody Branch Library : 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Collins Garden Branch Library : 200 N. Park Boulevard

Commanders House Adult and Senior Center : 622 S. Flores Street

Copernicus Community Center : 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library : 2803 Hunter Boulevard

Cuellar Community Center : 5626 San Fernando Street

Dawson Community Center : 2500 E. Commerce Street

Denver Heights Community Center : 300 Porter Street

District 2 Senior Center : 1751 S. WW White Road

District 5 Senior Center : 2701 S. Presa Street

Doris Griffin Senior Center : 6157 NW Loop 410

Encino Branch Library : 2515 E. Evans Road

Forest Hills Branch Library : 5245 Ingram Road

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center : 1226 NW 18th Street

Garza Community Center : 1450 Mira Vista

Gill Community Center : 7902 Westshire Drive

Granados Adult and Senior Center : 500 Freiling Drive

Great Northwest Branch Library : 9050 Wellwood Street

Guerra Branch Library : 7978 W. Military Drive

Hamilton Community Center : 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Harlandale Community Center : 301 Sussex Avenue

Igo Branch Library : 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library : 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Landa Branch Library : 233 Bushnell Avenue

Lions Field Adult & Senior Citizens Center : 2809 Broadway Street

Maverick Branch Library : 8700 Mystic Park

Mccreless Branch Library : 1023 Ada Street

Melendrez Community Center : 5909 W. Commerce Street

Memorial Branch Library : 3222 Culebra Road

Miller’s Pond Community Center : 6075 Old Pearsall Road

Mission Branch Library : 3134 Roosevelt Avenue

Normoyle Community Center & Senior Center : 700 Culberson Avenue

Northeast Senior Center : 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive

Palm Heights Community Center : 1201 W. Malone Avenue

Pan American Branch Library : 1122 W. Pyron Avenue

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak : 20735 Wilderness Oak

Quintero Community Center : 3100 Hiawatha Drive

Ramirez Community Center : 1011 Gillette Boulevard

Robinette Community Center : 1423 S. Ellison Drive

San Juan Community Center : 2307 S. Calaveras Street

San Pedro Branch Library : 1315 San Pedro Avenue

Schaefer Branch Library : 6322 U.S. Highway 87 E

Semmes Branch Library : 15060 Judson Road

South San Community Center : 2031 Quintana Road

Southside Lions Senior Center : 3303 Pecan Valley Drive

Thousand Oaks Branch Library : 4618 Thousand Oaks Drive

Tobin at Oakwell Branch Library : 4134 Harry Wurzbach Road

Walker Ranch Senior Center : 835 W. Rhapsody Drive

Ward Community Center : 435 E. Sunshine Drive

West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center : 1226 NW 18th Street

Westfall Branch Library : 6111 Rosedale Court

Willie M. Cortez Senior Center : 5512 SW Military Drive

Woodard Community Center : 1011 Locke Street

Yates Community Center: 568 Rasa Drive

To find the nearest place to stay warm and other cold weather-related information, call 311 or go to the city’s designated webpage SA.GOV/ColdWeather.