‘You can live without fear:’ local leaders host immigration town hall to address community concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Local officials and religious leaders came together Monday evening for an immigration town hall aimed at informing the public and reducing fear in the community.

With President Donald Trump’s administration making sweeping changes to immigration policies, the event sought to provide clarity on what actions have been taken at the federal level and how local authorities are responding.

San Antonio leaders discuss immigration at town hall meeting

During the event, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar emphasized that undocumented migrants still have rights, especially those who are victims or witnesses to a crime.

“If you are the victim of a crime or if you are a witness to a crime and you happen to be undocumented, please, I need you to feel comfortable calling law enforcement,” Salazar said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg echoed this sentiment, stressing that resources are available for undocumented residents and that they should know their rights and feel safe in their community.

“There are resources out there, and we want to make sure you have them, you know your rights, and you can live without fear in our community,” Nirenberg said.

The town hall comes during uncertainty over the Trump administration’s approach to immigration.

Since taking office in January, Trump has signed several executive orders, many of which target immigration.

Gloria Urrabazo, vice president at Our Lady of the Lake University, shared the fears of her students.

“Concerned over birthright citizenships, having to leave a country I’ve known since birth and then the fear of going somewhere that I know nothing about,” Urrabazo read aloud.

Salazar assured the audience that there has been no federal interest in conducting raids at schools or churches “indiscriminately,” he said.

He clarified that if a wanted individual leads federal agents to a school or church, those locations are no longer off-limits. He also made it clear that DACA recipients are not a target of enforcement efforts.

Nirenberg and Salazar both noted that current deportation efforts are not significantly different from those under previous administrations.

“What is happening that is different is the rhetoric, the attention, the showmanship from politicians, and it is designed to do exactly what we are hearing — it’s instilling a lot of fear,” Nirenberg said.

Both local leaders emphasized their ongoing commitment to creating a safe and inclusive community while acknowledging that cooperation with federal immigration law is necessary.

“We just want people to know that we have not seen these widespread raids here locally by ICE, that’s not to say they won’t occur,” Salazar said. “Certainly, they are conducting targeted operations now, but they haven’t asked us to assist with anything.”

J. Antonio Fernández, president and CEO of Catholic Charities San Antonio, told the audience about the Mother Teresa Center that recently opened in the wake of the Migrant Resource Center closure last week.

The center is aimed at helping people in San Antonio with education, English classes and workforce solutions, Fernández said.

