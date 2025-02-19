UTSA announces price increases for 2025 football season tickets

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced that ticket prices are increasing for the 2025 UTSA Football season.

Average ticket price across all seating areas increased by 8%, according to a news release from UTSA Athletics. New season tickets start at $105.

Recommended Videos

UTSA Athletics is also introducing two new exclusive benefits for season-ticket holders.

“For the first time, there will be a designated season-ticket-holder-only entrance through Gate 3 of the Alamodome, adjacent to H-E-B Plaza,” the release said.

There will also be concession stands on the plaza level that will provide priority access to season-ticket holders, the release stated.

Several premium seating options are available for the upcoming season. All suites have undergone a renovation since last season and are also available, according to the release.

The 2025 UTSA Football season tickets go on sale Feb. 24.

UTSA will host Texas State on Sept. 6 and The University of Incarnate Word on Sept. 13.

Conference home games include opponents Army, East Carolina, Rice and Tulane, with dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

To see the new pricing and seating options on a map, click here.