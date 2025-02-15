Skip to main content
Judson, Wagner girls' basketball advance to third round of playoffs after dominant wins

The regional semifinals await the Rockets and the Thunderbirds next week

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – When you think about dominant girls' basketball teams in Texas, you often think of how successful the Judson High School and Wagner High School programs have been.

This year has been a spectacular one for both teams as the Judson Rockets are ranked as the best team in UIL Class 6A, and the Thunderbirds of Wagner are ranked as the No. 1 team in UIL Class 5A.

Friday night’s area-round playoff games for both teams showed how dominant they can be.

The Judson Rockets hosted Edinburg, and head coach Christina Camacho wore suede pink and red Nike’s, which was festive for the Valentine’s Day game.

After the Rockets’ 57-33 win over Edinburg, the Judson players handed over Valentine’s Day goodie bags. They also gave the Edinburg players big hugs and well wishes, showing compassion and that girls' basketball is one big family.

Over at the Alamo Convocation Center, Wagner got out to a rocky start against John Jay in their area-round matchup but quickly pulled away to have an 18-point lead at halftime.

After the Thunderbirds’ 70-36 win over the Mustangs, the fathers of the Wagner players gave their daughters Valentine’s gift baskets and took a group picture together.

Wagner and Judson will move on to the regional semifinal round and play on Monday or Tuesday next week. Their matchups will be posted over the weekend.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

