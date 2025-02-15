Judson, Wagner girls' basketball advance to third round of playoffs after dominant wins

SAN ANTONIO – When you think about dominant girls' basketball teams in Texas, you often think of how successful the Judson High School and Wagner High School programs have been.

This year has been a spectacular one for both teams as the Judson Rockets are ranked as the best team in UIL Class 6A, and the Thunderbirds of Wagner are ranked as the No. 1 team in UIL Class 5A.

Friday night’s area-round playoff games for both teams showed how dominant they can be.

The Judson Rockets hosted Edinburg, and head coach Christina Camacho wore suede pink and red Nike’s, which was festive for the Valentine’s Day game.

“LOVE” is the way to describe Coach Camacho’s shoe game tonight as the #1 team in the STATE @GirlsJudson is taking on Edinburg in the 6A Area Round! 🏀🏆 Don’t miss the highlights and hear from the Rockets tonight on @ksatnews at 10. @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/qpczuKbVX3 — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 15, 2025

After the Rockets’ 57-33 win over Edinburg, the Judson players handed over Valentine’s Day goodie bags. They also gave the Edinburg players big hugs and well wishes, showing compassion and that girls' basketball is one big family.

Over at the Alamo Convocation Center, Wagner got out to a rocky start against John Jay in their area-round matchup but quickly pulled away to have an 18-point lead at halftime.

The best 5A team in the STATE @ladytbirdgbb is up 37-19 on @JohnJayGirlsBB1 at halftime of this Area Round playoff game. Don’t miss the highlights tonight on @ksatnews 👀🏀 @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/snRVJTXfxP — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 15, 2025

After the Thunderbirds’ 70-36 win over the Mustangs, the fathers of the Wagner players gave their daughters Valentine’s gift baskets and took a group picture together.

Wagner and Judson will move on to the regional semifinal round and play on Monday or Tuesday next week. Their matchups will be posted over the weekend.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.