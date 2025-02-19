West Side home heavily damaged after fire churned by wind, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A home was left with heavy damage after a fire churned by high winds ripped through it and damaged another home nearby, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the home in the 300 block of Morelia on the West Side around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Flames

A woman who was asleep inside the home was able to get herself and several dogs out; however, one of the dogs bit her on the hand. She was taken to the hospital for the injury, SAFD said.

SAFD said wind gusts pushed the fire from the front to the back of the home. Some flames reached a nearby home, but crews were able to get the fire under control.

A downed powerline was visible outside the home, but SAFD was unsure if it caused the fire. They said fire investigators would be determining the cause.

CPS Energy’s outage map did not show any active outages near the area.

The first home is currently unlivable at this time, SAFD said.

Fire crews said the second home sustained around $2,000 in damages but did not indicate if the home was occupied.