Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit San Antonio for anniversary celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Hello Kitty fans are in for a treat as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its way to San Antonio on its 2025 U.S. tour.

The truck will be parked outside North Star Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

This year marks a milestone for the iconic pink truck, celebrating Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary and the truck’s 10th anniversary.

Fans can expect new treats and limited-edition merchandise, including totes, hoodies, shirts, and a variety of collectibles like ceramic mugs, thermal bottles, keychains, pin, and cup ornaments.

Giant chef cookies, five-piece macaron sets, and Madeleine cookie sets will also be available.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts credit and debit cards only. After its stop in San Antonio, the truck will continue its tour to Laredo on March 1.

Since its debut in 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has visited more than 100 cities nationwide.

