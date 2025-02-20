University of Texas at Austin cancels 2025 spring football game

AUSTIN, Texas – The annual University of Texas at Austin Orange and White spring football game will not happen this year.

Head football coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the cancelation Thursday morning in an interview with Kay Adams of the Up & Adams show on FanDuel.

“Over the last two years, we played 30 games,” Sarkisian told Adams. “That’s a lot for college football.”

Sarkisian said 25 players were invited to participate in the NFL Combine this year, and another 21 mid-year high school players are joining the roster this spring.

“The development that’s needed for these guys to get ready for the fall is a little bit different than it used to be,” Sarkisian told Adams. “Our approach is going to be a little more NFL driven, kind of an OTA-style early on.”

“I just don’t know rolling the ball out, playing the game when we only get 15 practices is the best for us to maximize the opportunities we get,” Sarkisian said.

Texas is the latest major college football program to cancel its annual spring game. Sports Illustrated and other media outlets have reported that Nebraska, Ohio State and USC have also canceled their annual spring game.

“I think college football is changing right now and we need to do a great job as coaches of adapting to college football,” Sarkisian told Adams. “That’s what we are trying to do and I think it’s going to be good for our team.”

Texas State and the University of the Incarnate Word have announced the dates for its spring games. Texas State’s will be played on April 12. UIW will host its game on April 18. UTSA has its spring game scheduled for April 26 in the Alamodome.