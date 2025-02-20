‘Doesn’t even feel real’: Churchill girls' basketball knocks off top-ranked Class 6A team in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – After knocking off the state’s top-ranked 6A team, the Judson Rockets, Winston Churchill High School’s girls' basketball team celebrated by colliding in a circle of joy.

The girls jumped around, letting out screams that could have told anyone who doubted them, “I told you so.”

As the Chargers returned to practice for the upcoming regional final round, the KSAT Sports team asked what the moment after the regional semifinal win meant to them.

“It was a surreal moment,” said senior guard Alina Hernandez. “I really couldn’t believe it until I was going home, and I was watching back the film and I was just seeing all the posts and it was really surprising.”

Senior guard Daphne Zuniga said it was “amazing” to celebrate with her teammates.

“Going into it we knew we had a chance, so it was definitely a good feeling,” Zuniga said.

Senior guard Ava Fernandez said she thinks a lot of people may have been surprised they won.

“For us that just confirmed a bunch of stuff that we knew about ourselves already, and being able to celebrate with your teammates after an unbelievable win nobody thought you could pull off, it’s an amazing feeling,” Fernandez said.

Next up for the Chargers is their regional final showdown against San Marcos.

The winner of that game goes to the state semifinals and plays at the Alamodome.

“Having that opportunity to go to the dome, it doesn’t even feel real,” said senior forward Kiya Nelson. “I think about it, we can actually win state, we can go play in state, it feels good, like it doesn’t even feel real right now.”

Hernandez said if they get to the Alamodome, she wants to bring home a win with her teammates.

“I just want to play in the dome, touch the dome — I want to be able to say that I played in the Alamodome,” Hernandez said.

The Chargers will host San Marcos at Northside Sports Gym on Friday at 8 p.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.