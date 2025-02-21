Whataburger collabs with Wrangler to launch clothing, accessory line

Whataburger and Wrangler are teaming up in a 33-piece collection

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger and Wrangler are teaming up to bring fans a limited-time clothing collaboration.

The 33-piece apparel and accessory collection is now available on the Whatastore and Wrangler.com.

The lineup features fun clothing, including tucker jackets, shorts, graphic tees and a denim vest.

Whataburger's collaboration with Wrangler. (Copyright Whataburger)

“Whataburger has always been about bringing people together around bold flavors and big traditions, and teaming up with Wrangler takes that spirit to a whole new level,” said Scott Hudler, chief marketing officer for Whataburger. “This collab is a celebration of our shared roots—classic denim meets Whataburger’s unmistakable Texas flair."

The burger chain said prices range from $34.99 to $89.99.

A look at some of Whataburger and Wrangler's pieces from their new collection. (Copyright Whataburger)

This is all part of their 75th-anniversary celebration, which has featured fan favorites returning to the menu and free goodies with a new brand ambassador.

