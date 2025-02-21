Whataburger collabs with Wrangler to launch clothing, accessory line

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger and Wrangler are teaming up to bring fans a limited-time clothing collaboration.
The 33-piece apparel and accessory collection is now available on the Whatastore and Wrangler.com.
The lineup features fun clothing, including tucker jackets, shorts, graphic tees and a denim vest.
“Whataburger has always been about bringing people together around bold flavors and big traditions, and teaming up with Wrangler takes that spirit to a whole new level,” said Scott Hudler, chief marketing officer for Whataburger. “This collab is a celebration of our shared roots—classic denim meets Whataburger’s unmistakable Texas flair."
The burger chain said prices range from $34.99 to $89.99.
This is all part of their 75th-anniversary celebration, which has featured fan favorites returning to the menu and free goodies with a new brand ambassador.
