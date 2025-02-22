Man accused of assault, indecent exposure at Walmart stores arrested, Cibolo police say

CIBOLO, Texas – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and exposing himself to women at Walmart stores, according to the Cibolo Police Department.

Frederick Eugene Simmons, 32, of Cibolo, Texas, was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail, police said.

Recommended Videos

Around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, Cibolo police officers were dispatched to a Walmart at 602 Cibolo Valley Drive for a reported assault.

A man, later identified as Simmons, had allegedly assaulted two women in the store parking lot and fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Two warrants were issued for Simmons' arrest for assault by contact.

Police said the department learned a man matching the same description had been involved with “similar acts” at other stores in the area and connected Simmons to a January 2024 incident where he allegedly exposed himself inside a Walmart to a female customer who was holding her infant.

The Cibolo Police Department requested the public’s help identifying the suspect in February 2024 but did not receive any leads, causing the investigation to be suspended.

Based on the new information, detectives reopened the 2024 case and issued an additional warrant for Simmons for indecency with a child by exposure.

Simmons was arrested in Cibolo without incident.

His arrest occurred in a neighborhood near Schlather Intermediate School as classes were being released. Police said the school was placed on a secure hold status “out of an abundance of caution.”

The hold delayed afternoon release by approximately 15 minutes.

Additional charges against Simmons are possible, police said.

The Cibolo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone who may have been the victim of a crime by Simmons to contact Detective Brandon Losoya at 210-858-3238.

Read also: