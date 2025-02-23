Skip to main content
Local News

2 hospitalized after apartment fire on North Side, SAFD says

Cause of the fire is under investigation

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been hospitalized following an apartment fire on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

An SAFD spokesperson said the department responded to the fire around 10:55 p.m. Saturday at Tanglewood Apartments, located at 67 Brees Blvd.

Firefighters found smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor and located the fire in a back bedroom of the unit, the spokesperson said.

A man and woman were rescued from the apartment and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom. The spokesperson said no other units were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

