Man dies in vehicle fire after heater explodes, Medina County sheriff says

Authorities believe the man was sleeping when the incident happened

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Medina County, Fire
A man was found dead in a burning vehicle, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office. (Robert Reyes, Copyright 2025 by Uvalde Leader-News- All rights reserved.)

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A man was found dead in a vehicle after it exploded and engulfed in flames, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The Medina County Fire Department and other first responders responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. Monday, located at a rest area on U.S. Highway 90, the Uvalde-Leader-News reported.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told KSAT that the man was sleeping in a vehicle with a heater to keep warm.

Brown said that the heater eventually exploded, causing the vehicle to burn.

Evidence from the scene was sent to a lab to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The Medina County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the sheriff’s office to identify the man.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

