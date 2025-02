SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been hospitalized following a house fire on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:42 a.m. Saturday at 1300 Clower. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, an SAFD spokesperson said.

Two people were taken to a hospital with burn injuries, the spokesperson said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

