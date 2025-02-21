1 hospitalized after apartment fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person was transported to a hospital after an apartment fire on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive near Rittiman Road.

Recommended Videos

Officials located the flames on the first floor of the apartment building and rescued one person, SAFD said.

Fire officials said the person was hospitalized for further treatment.

The flames were under control within 15 minutes without any extension to other apartment units.

A second alarm was initially called for as a precaution. However, it was canceled shortly after, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.