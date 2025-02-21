Skip to main content
1 hospitalized after apartment fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says

Cause of the fire remains under investigation

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

SAN ANTONIO – A person was transported to a hospital after an apartment fire on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive near Rittiman Road.

Officials located the flames on the first floor of the apartment building and rescued one person, SAFD said.

Fire officials said the person was hospitalized for further treatment.

The flames were under control within 15 minutes without any extension to other apartment units.

A second alarm was initially called for as a precaution. However, it was canceled shortly after, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

