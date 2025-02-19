Skip to main content
Local News

Southwest ISD campus goes into ‘secure’ mode after robbery chase ends near school

Kriewald Road School of the Arts lifted its “secure” mode at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A robbery chase that began on the Northwest Side and ended near a Southwest Independent School District campus prompted the school to enter a “secure” mode, according to officials.

Authorities responded to a robbery that turned into a chase around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The incident initially started at Callaghan Road and ended in the 4500 block of Pue Road.

A SWISD spokesperson said Kriewald Road School of the Arts was placed in “secure” mode as a precautionary measure due to nearby police activity.

The “secure” mode involved bringing everyone indoors and securing the perimeter doors while classes continued inside the school.

The secure status was lifted at 2:54 p.m., according to the SWISD spokesperson.

SAPD said the people involved in the robbery are currently in custody.

At this time, San Antonio police said it is still an active scene.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

