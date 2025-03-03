NFL Tackles Reading at San Antonio ISD schools

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School – Students at Woodlawn Hills Elementary in San Antonio ISD received a surprise visit from the Houston Texans mascot and a former player this morning.

Toro was on hand as part of “NFL Tackles Reading,” where retired NFL players like Marcus Coleman visit schools around the country to talk about the importance and benefits of reading.

Coleman grew up loving to read.

“I didn’t play a lot of video games growing up. Most of the time I read, you know, that was, you know, my mom was the entertainer. So, you know, obviously she pulled books that were right all the time. And then, I mean, even now, I still read a lot,” he said.

Woodlawn Hills Principal Tabitha Acevedo was happy to have a taste of the NFL on her campus this morning.

“The kiddos have been very excited. We are going to celebrate reading this week, celebrating books, celebrating unlocking our imaginations, and really creating lifelong readers,” she said.

On Monday afternoon, Coleman and Toro are visiting Thornton Elementary at Northside ISD to read to the kids and sign autographs. They are also presenting each school with a donation of books. “Read Across America” week continues through this Friday.