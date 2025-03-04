Motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash involving two trucks on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 11000 block of Wetmore Road around 5:45 a.m.

Police have Wetmore Road closed in both directions between Broadway and Wurzbach Parkway as investigators work to clear the scene.

A truck was backing up out of a parking lot onto Wetmore when the man on the motorcycle hit the vehicle, according to police.

The man was thrown off and hit by another truck, police said.

EMS officials pronounced the man dead at the scene. He is believed to be in his 60s.

None of the drivers are facing any charges, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s identity and cause of death.