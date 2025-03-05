2 residents displaced after fire at East Side home, SAPD says

Two residents were displaced early Wednesday after a fire at a home in the 200 block of Villareal Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents were displaced after a fire at a home on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire occurred just before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Villareal Street.

Crews arrived at the home to find flames and smoke visible in the attic, according to SAFD.

Two residents were safely evacuated from the home as the fire was contained; however, the residents were going to be displaced for the night, SAFD said.

About 30% of the home was damaged by the fire, SAFD said. A damage estimate was not immediately known. No one was injured.

SAFD did not indicate a clear cause for the fire but believed a discarded cigarette on a backyard deck could be to blame.

The house fire occurred several hours after a wildfire in south Bexar County and a separate house fire near downtown. High winds came through San Antonio on Tuesday. The causes of both fires are still under investigation.