Pickup Lines: Sarah Acosta & Stephania Jimenez

Ernie Zuniga invited anchors Sarah Acosta and Stephania Jimenez for his first Pickup Lines segment as a KSAT journalist.

KSAT photojournalist Adam Barraza also joined in the backseat, grabbing some extra content.

Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

