Local News

Pickup Lines: Sarah Acosta & Stephania Jimenez

KSAT photojournalist Adam Barraza made a guest appearance

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Pickup Lines

Ernie Zuniga invited anchors Sarah Acosta and Stephania Jimenez for his first Pickup Lines segment as a KSAT journalist.

KSAT photojournalist Adam Barraza also joined in the backseat, grabbing some extra content.

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

