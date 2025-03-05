What questions do you have about school vouchers?

Texas lawmakers began a new legislative session in mid-January, with “school choice,” “school vouchers,” and “education freedom” among the top priorities.

The Texas Senate swiftly passed SB2, establishing Education Savings Accounts for Texans looking to use public funds for private education.

Here are some highlights of the current legislation, which must now be debated by the Texas House of Representatives:

$1 billion in surplus funds would pay for an estimated 100,000 ESAs

ESAs would be administered by the Texas State Comptroller

Eligibility is open to all Texas families with school-aged children

If there’s more demand than supply, 80% would be reserved for students with financial or special needs.

Financial need means, roughly, a family of four making a max of $160,000/year

The remaining 20% is open to all students through a lottery

$10,000 would be available to students enrolled in private schools

An additional $1,500 would be available for students with special education needs

$2,000 would be available to home-schooled children

